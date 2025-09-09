Prince Harry talks about the moment ‘everything changed' in 2019 and 2021

Prince Harry reveals how much change happened in his life during the years 2019, 2021

Prince Harry just tugged at heartstrings when he made a very candid admission about his own journey with fatherhood, as well as the impact having sick children is for any parent, having or expecting a child Earthside.

The Duke shared this in a conversation with Hello! where he was quoted saying, “I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes.”

Because while “it's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you.”

Prior to this in 2018 the Duke also offered his grateful thanks for having had healthy children with Meghan Markle during one of his earlier speeches following Prince Archie’s birth.

At the time he said, “I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids.”

At the event Prince Harry also made a speech, and used it to pay tribute to the winners of the WellChild Awards.

Calling them a “beacon of hope and inspiration” the Duke was quoted saying, “while we reflect on 20 years of these awards, the truth is that you are the story.”

“You are the reason we gather here. Each of you is a beacon of hope and inspiration, not just to those in this room, but to the nation. Keep fighting. Keep smiling. And above all, keep showing us what strength, courage and joy really look like.”