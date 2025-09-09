Kate Middleton, William make big announcement after Harry arrives in UK

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken a big decision and announced it a day after Prince Harry returned to Britain.

According to royal expert Rebecca English, the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales has announced Sarah Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The foundation also shared details on its official website, saying: “Sarah will take up the role in February 2026.”

Sarah joins The Royal Foundation from Paramount, where she has served as President of Channel 5 and UK Regional Lead.

As Chief Executive Officer, she will lead the Royal Foundation as it works to tackle some of society’s greatest challenges.

Sarah joins at an exciting time for the Royal Foundation as it continues to develop and scale its programmes. These include Homewards, which aims to show homelessness can be rare, brief, and unrepeated; the Centre for Early Childhood, working to deliver on its vision of a healthier, happier, more nurturing world, transformed by collective approach to early childhood; United for Wildlife, tackling the illegal wildlife trade; and Community Impact, providing support to create a lasting impact in communities across the UK.

The appointment of Sarah Rose follows the announcement that the current Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry CBE, has been appointed to the role of Global Partnerships Ambassador.

This new role supports the development and delivery of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ philanthropic vision, working across their charitable interests.

The announcement has been made a day after Prince Harry arrived in Britain for a charity awards.