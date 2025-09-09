 
Prince Harry reflects on challenges as he awaits invite to meet King Charles

Prince Harry says WellChild's mission is more vital than ever in emotional speech after UK return

September 09, 2025

Prince Harry addresses challenges during emotional speech
Prince Harry talked about challenges as he gave a heartfelt speech, marking 20 years of working with WellChild upon his return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who awaits an invite from his father King Charles to meet him, spoke about how much had changed for him and the charity over the years.

Harry talked about the challenges they’ve faced together and praised WellChild for staying true to its mission of helping children with complex medical needs live at home with their families.

"So much has happened since those early days, for me, for you and for WellChild. The world has thrown a fair few challenges our way,” he said.

The Prince continued, “But through it all, WellChild has remained rock solid in its mission: to give children and young people with complex medical needs the chance to thrive, not in hospital, but at home, surrounded by family, friends, and community,” he declared proudly.”

He also highlighted the strength and love shown by carers and families, and encouraged people to continue supporting the charity’s work.

"Twenty years! That's quite something," said Harry. "Though looking around this room tonight, I think most of you are proof that WellChild just keeps getting stronger with age.

“For two decades, this event has shone a bright spotlight on the needs of children and young people living with complex medical conditions.

“But more than that, it has celebrated something far bigger - your courage, your resilience, and the extraordinary love of the families and carers who never stop showing up.

"More than ever, WellChild's mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I'd ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work.”

