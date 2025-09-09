Prince Harry relaxation without Meghan sticks out

Prince Harry sparks comments looking visibly relaxed without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s visibly relaxed demeanor sparks the interest of one royal expert who claims its despite Meghan Markle’s absence.

Body language expert Darren Stanton is the expert in question that made this comment.

He spoke to Express on behalf of Betfair Casino, when delivering this verdict and started by saying, that while “Harry was always going to have some nerves for his arrival as he knows the whole world is watching him.”

Right now its evident that “he’s here for his passion,” Mr Stanton noted. “He’s so passionate about his charity work, just as his mum was. For him it’s not about the fame and the limelight, it’s about doing good and using his profile and his power.”

But whats pertinent to mention, in the eyes of the expert is that “when he travels alone he’s so much more relaxed, we see a more chilled version of Harry.”

Even in times when “his body language can sometimes seem a bit disjointed, but from these early shots he seems relaxed. His shoulders are down, there aren’t any signs of nerves from a facial perspective.”

This claim is in stark contrast to ones made in the past, a few years back commentator like Mr Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to the same outlet and said, “there is no question emotionally he appears to rely on Meghan a great deal as he has been very open on questions of mental health.”