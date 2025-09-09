Prince Harry should beg King Charles, William for 'forgiveness'

A royal expert has advised Prince Harry, who has returned to UK for charity awards, that the duke should beg King Charles and Prince William for ‘forgiveness’.

The New York Post reported that the future king has shut down any chance of a reunion with Harry by committing to a full diary of royal engagements on the days duke is in the UK.

Kensington Palace has announced that William’s plate will be full with various official outings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in a direct clash with Harry’s two confirmed events.

The outlet shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on it, foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner said, “Harry and Meghan owe the Prince and Princess of Wales and the King a massive apology for their vicious lies and nasty attacks.”

The expert also advised the duke, “Harry should beg his brother and father for forgiveness.”

The fresh advice for Harry came as he returned to UK and paid tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on her 3rd death anniversary.

As per the Reuters, Prince Harry flew into Britain and also paid respects to his grandmother at her final resting place.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also led royal tributes to mark the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Reuters also reported despite their proximity, Harry, who is estranged from his family after their high-profile fallout, is not expected to see William during his visit to Britain this week, although there is speculation he might meet his father King Charles.