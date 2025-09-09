 
Prince Harry celebrates power of hope and light in dark times

Prince Harry delivers powerful message at WellChild Awards as he returns to UK

Web Desk
September 09, 2025

Prince Harry marked 18 years of involvement with the WellChild Awards with a powerful and reflective speech.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to UK amid rumours of a possible reunion with King Charles, shared his personal connection to the event and its lasting impact on him.

Harry recalled his first ceremony and noted how quickly he was moved by the energy, love and unpredictability in the room.

“I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, eighteen years ago, before the beard, the hair, you know how it is,” Meghan Markle’s husband began with a joke.

He added, “I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability!”

Highlighting the courage of the children and the strength of the WellChild community, Harry said the event is a consistent highlight of his year.

"And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it's all because of you guys - these children, this cause, and our Well child community,” Harry said.

He added, “Thank you for showing us the light when all too often darkness can consume us.”

