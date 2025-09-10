Cardi B reveals kids mimic her personality

Cardi B spills on her kids' personalities

Cardi B shared some rare insights about her kids' personalities and how they all are a bit like her.

The Am I the Drama? artist appeared in a recent episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about her motherhood journey as well as about her three kids.

During the conversation, The mom of three revealed that her children show a part of her personality.

“My son, he's like funny like me, and he [does] a lot of faces that I do, ... and then he's a little bad,” the proud noted.

The 32-year-old rapper said her eldest daughter is "very girly."

"She's very girly like me. Like, she's very she got a little sass," Cardi gushed.

"But she's she's a good girl," she noted

As for her youngest daughter, Cardi admitted she is still learning about her personality.

“I'm still learning the baby. I'm still learning her. We still trying to figure her out.”

For the unversed, Cardi is mom to son Wave, 4, and daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Offset.