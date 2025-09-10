Selena Gomez says she's finally unapologetic about who she Is

Selena Gomez embraces self-acceptance

Selena Gomez admitted she’s done being apologetic for everything.

In a recent chat with Allure, the Calm Down hitmaker confessed that she is embracing a new chapter in her life and no longer feels the need to explain herself.

Revealing that she has reached a place of self-acceptance, Gomez said, “I want to feel content in whatever position I'm at in my life, and I want to be present.”

"I finally feel like I'm in a place where I don't need to be apologetic for every single thing that I do," she gushed.

Now, Gomez revealed that she focuses on living in the present rather than worrying about the future.

“I am going to be in this moment. And who knows, in a couple years I could be done, and that's fine. I just need to make sure that while I'm here, I do the best I can.”

And taking breaks from social media is also part of her self care and mental well being.

Moreover, she opened up about how negative remarks about her weight hurt her deeply.

"I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?" she told the outlet. "I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to."