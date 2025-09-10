Tom Holland says he'll do 'justice' to Peter Parker in new 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland to do justice in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has made a surprising confession.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor, who is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, said he'll do "justice" to his Peter Parker role.

Holland, who has finally been given more creative input in shaping his character's next chapter, claimed, "I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character."

"I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise," he added.

Additionally, he said, "We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalise on those things. So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what's best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends."

"It's a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you're hanging out with an old pal," Holland noted.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to release on July 31, 2026, Tom Holland will reunite with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.