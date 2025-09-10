Selena Gomez admits she's 'sensitive' to weight criticism ahead of wedding

Selena Gomez reveals why comments on her weight hurt the most

Selena Gomez admitted negative remarks about her weight hurt her deeply.

The Calm Down hitmaker appeared in Allure's new cover story and talked about challenges she faced due to body image.

She revealed that she is “sensitive” to criticism particularly about her weight.

"I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?" she told the outlet.

"I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to," she admitted.

The criticism affected her to the extent that she underwent dialectical behavior therapy and it helped her uncover these heavy emotions stemming from the time when she health caused weight problems.

"Oh, now I understand, that's stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight…." Gomez revealed.

"You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky," she remarked.

For the unversed, the Only Murders in the Building star is battling with an ongoing health condition lupus, due to which she also underwent kidney transplant in 2017.

Elsewhere in the interview she talked about her medical scare, saying, "I deal with a lot of [dexterity issues] myself, and it can get frustrating." '

"Even just popping open a can can hurt," Gomez noted.

Back in 2022 in her documentary My Mind & Me, she opened up about the how negative comment on her weight affected her,

"My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it. It was like they couldn't wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus."