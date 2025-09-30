 
Prince William shares special 'thank you' message for Sir Gary Oldman

Prince William honors Gary Oldman 'as hero or villain, or something in between'

September 30, 2025

Kensington Palace drops special message for Gary Oldman on behalf of William

On September 30, Sir Gary Oldman received knighthood honor from Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

Taking to Instagram later, the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse of the ceremony.

The video shared by Kensington Palace showed Gary receiving honor from William for his decades of memorable performances across film and television.

The special message shared on behalf of William read, "Thank you, Sir Gary Oldman, for decades of unforgettable performances - whether as hero or villain, or something in between!"

Referring to the Oscar winner's series Slow Horses, the caption read further, "Not bad for a Slow Horse..."

"Congratulations to everyone who received honours today," the caption concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Sir Gary Oldman himself revealed the cheeky remark by Prince William while bestowing his knighthood.

As quoted by Metro, Gary revealed that while William admitted to being a fan of his current series, he added that everytime he sees the actor in the series he just wants “to give a good wash.”

To which, Gary jokingly responded, “Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up OK today.”

