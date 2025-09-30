Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II: File photo

Prince William has spoken candidly about the pain of losing his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, in a new interview with actor Eugene Levy.

The Prince of Wales shared the emotional reflections in an upcoming episode of Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler, which will be released October. 3.

“I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather,” William said when asked by Levy if he missed Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her. She loved it here, she spent most of her time here.”

The late Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Queen

Elizabeth II passed away 18 months later in September 2022 at age 96.

William gave Levy a tour of Windsor Castle, saying he wanted to present it as his grandmother would have wished.

“Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it,” he said.

The heir to the throne also described 2024 as “the hardest year I’ve ever had,” citing challenges faced by the royal family, including King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Princess Kate’s health battle.

“You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are,” William said.