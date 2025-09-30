Prince Andrew's views on spoilt brat Prince William: ‘I babysat this little kid!'

Prince Andrew calls Prince William a spoilt brat who he’s babysat

Prince Andrew’s views on Prince William are allegedly as bad as ever, with the disgraced Duke of York considering him to be still the “kid he’d babysit”.

This whole thing has been explained by a well placed insider that is close to the Royal Family.

During their interview with Closer magazine the insider explained, “Andrew’s still not taking William seriously. He still sees him as the little kid he’d babysit and take care of when he was a little boy and he’s savvy enough to know that big picture decisions like booting a leading member out of the royal fold would cause an almighty scandal for The Firm.”

Furthermore, “there’s also a side of Andrew that’s totally ambivalent and believes William’s being a spoilt brat and that he’s throwing around all these empty threats without bearing in mind that he’s not been convicted of anything.”

Its also being claimed that “Andrew hopes to regain William’s trust and find a path back to royal service, as delusional as that sounds.”

Because “he still cherishes the close relationship he had with Queen Elizabeth and never fails to remind people that she always defended him when others did not.”

So as of right now, as heir in waiting to the British throne still, “William has a real mess on his hands,” the insider added.

“Assuming he does proceed to try and ice Andrew out and one day boot him from the household. Andrew loves to boast that he’s Teflon, there’s no-one capable of turfing him out of his rightful home and family. And in many ways he’s probably right.”