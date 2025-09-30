Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake

Meghan Markle: File photo

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's father, was “stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake,” according to his daughter Samantha.

Taking to X, Samantha Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, wrote “My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped.”

She did not provide further details but blamed Meghan for the situation, highlighting the rift between father and daughter that has persisted since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Eastern Visayas region earlier Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre reported no tsunami threat but urged people to stay away from beaches and prepare for possible aftershocks.

It is unclear why Thomas, who resides in Rosarito, Mexico, was in the Philippines when the quake struck.

The 79-year-old former Hollywood lighting director has suffered health problems in recent years, including a major stroke in 2022 that limited his speech and mobility.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father since before her wedding, citing his staged paparazzi photos and repeated interviews about her private life.