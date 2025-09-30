King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'

Prince Harry knows Prince William hates him but is ‘thrilled’

Prince Harry has currently thrilled and enjoying the chance to get back into his father’s inner circle, and an insider believes the Duke is finally feeling ‘rewarded’.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider who just spoke to Heat World.

“He’s thrilled and feels this is karma finally rewarding him, whilst he believes William has been vindictive and immature,” the insider started by saying.

Furthermore, the insider admitted, “[Harry] knows William hates him and that it’ll become a huge issue as and when his brother eventually becomes King. But in the meantime the tide is very clearly turning in his favour and he’s loving every second!”

All this has become possible because of the Sussexes’ “Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold” the source said.

Meanwhile, a big reason for Prince William’s hesitation comes as a result of skepticism.

“William is back at the point where he simply doesn’t want to hear mention of Prince Harry,” they noted. Also “William hates that Harry has wormed his way back to his father’s affections because, to him, it’s just wrong on every level.”