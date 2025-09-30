 
Geo News

King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'

Prince Harry is well aware of Prince William’s hatred but is ‘thrilled about King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Prince Harry knows Prince William hates him but is ‘thrilled’
Prince Harry knows Prince William hates him but is ‘thrilled’

Prince Harry has currently thrilled and enjoying the chance to get back into his father’s inner circle, and an insider believes the Duke is finally feeling ‘rewarded’.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider who just spoke to Heat World.

“He’s thrilled and feels this is karma finally rewarding him, whilst he believes William has been vindictive and immature,” the insider started by saying.

Furthermore, the insider admitted, “[Harry] knows William hates him and that it’ll become a huge issue as and when his brother eventually becomes King. But in the meantime the tide is very clearly turning in his favour and he’s loving every second!”

All this has become possible because of the Sussexes’ “Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold” the source said.

Meanwhile, a big reason for Prince William’s hesitation comes as a result of skepticism.

“William is back at the point where he simply doesn’t want to hear mention of Prince Harry,” they noted. Also “William hates that Harry has wormed his way back to his father’s affections because, to him, it’s just wrong on every level.”

Prince Andrew's views on spoilt brat Prince William: ‘I babysat this little kid!'
Prince Andrew's views on spoilt brat Prince William: ‘I babysat this little kid!'
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'Andrew is finished'
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'Andrew is finished'
Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart
Prince William finally makes major decision about Harry
Prince William finally makes major decision about Harry
Prince Andrew forces King Charles and Prince William into a fight
Prince Andrew forces King Charles and Prince William into a fight
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles?
Prince George finally fills void left by Prince Harry in major move
Prince George finally fills void left by Prince Harry in major move