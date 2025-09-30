Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role

Prince William made brutal joke to Sir Gary Oldman

Prince William, the Prince of Wales honored Sir Gary Oldman with knighthood at Windsor Castle on September 30.

Following the ceremony, the Oscar-winning actor revealed a playful jab from the future King about the actor and filmmaker's current TV role.

As Gary stars as the unkempt and cantankerous Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, a spy thriller now in its fifth season, William admitted he was a fan of the series.

Gary revealed that the royal noted that every time he sees him on the screen, he just wants "to give you a good wash," as quoted by Metro.

However, Gary joked back, saying, "Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up OK today."

Reflecting on receiving the knighthood, Sir Gary Oldmand, who has enjoyed a four-decade career spanning Harry Potter franchise, Christopher Nolan's Dark Night and more, shared, "‘It was emotional. Very emotional.”

“We spoke (for) a minute, but I almost couldn’t find my voice."

"I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure," he added. "It compares to nothing else. It’s a singular event, that is what it is."

Gary noted, "I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful."

Moreover, Gary reflected on his conversation with Prince William, saying, "He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour)."