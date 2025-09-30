Clarence House: King Charles celebrates £50m milestone

King Charles hosted charity beneficiaries, farmers and suppliers at Clarence House to mark the impact of the King Charles Charitable Fund (KCCF), which has supported thousands of initiatives through its partnership with Waitrose Duchy Organic.

For more than four decades, the KCCF has backed projects focused on sustainability, community development and social investment. To date, over 1,000 charities have received grants from the fund.

Since 2009, the Waitrose Duchy Organic partnership has generated £50 million for the KCCF, enabling more than 1,600 grants in 20 countries and supporting an estimated 400,000 people annually.

During the reception, the King met with families including the Madges of Somerset, founding members of Waitrose’s organic milk supply chain, and the Tufts of Northern Ireland, who shifted to organic poultry farming in 2001 and hosted Charles on a farm visit in 2011.

Guests also viewed a timeline charting the growth of the Duchy Organic brand, which recently introduced packaging innovations that cut 20 tonnes of plastic annually.

Founded in 1979, the KCCF was inspired by Charles’s vision of harmony and sustainability. Its work spans protecting landscapes, supporting youth opportunities, and advancing global humanitarian causes.