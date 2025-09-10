Prince Harry raises ‘suspicion' with UK return, says expert

Prince Harry will always be doubted over his UK trips, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK for WellChild Awards, is accused of foreseeable attempts to establish himself as a member of the ‘royal family.’

Speaking about the doubts around Prince Harry, Royal expert Hugo Vickers says: “I suppose the suspicion is that, if he comes over here, he is sort of almost reestablishing himself as a member of the royal family.”

Hugo added: “But in the days when he was right in the middle of it and doing things, he was a very hardworking and successful member of the family.

“You know, putting in his bit for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all the things that he does.

“And, he was wearing fine uniforms and he looked like a prince. Latterly, of course, he's just a guy in jeans with a backpack on his back,” he notes.