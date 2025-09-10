Prince Harry gets honest about his feelings since becoming dad

Prince Harry reveals how kids changed his heart

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has opened up about fatherhood.

The youngest son of King Charles revealed that becoming a father has changed him emotionally.

Speaking at the WellChild Awards 2025 in London on Monday, Harry, who shares two kids with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said, "I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes."

"It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you," he told Hello! Magazine.

The Duke of Sussex went on to add, "And I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet. This visit marks Harry's first public appearance in the U.K. since April 2025.