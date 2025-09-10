Meghan Markle's strangest characteristics brought out in the open

Meghan Markle’s strangest characteristic has been brought to light

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently came forward to address a big problem plaguing Meghan Markle, and it’s in regards to her own father and half-sister.

He spoke to Fox News Digital while delivering these thoughts and explained how dark a cloud hangs over Meghan related to this family estrangement.

For those unversed, Meghan’s half-sister appealed a lost defamation case she launched against Meghan in 2022. While a new case on the same issue cannot be filed due to the fact it was ‘dismissed with prejudice in 2024’, an oral argument has been scheduled for September 9th in Jacksonville, Florida.

In light of that, Mr Fitzwilliams feels, “one of the strange characteristics of Meghan is that she plays at being so relentlessly positive yet only appears to get on with her mother.”

And “one of the reasons she is struggling with her work is that people don’t buy it. She is not genuine. Whatever her father’s faults are — and they are considerable — he did play a huge role in bringing her up,” he noted as well.

For those unversed with the original filing Meghan’s half-sister Samantha made, it came after Meghan said in an interview with Oprah back in 2020.

At the time she said, “I think it'd be very hard to tell all when you don't know me. And I mean, this is a very different situation than my dad, right?"

And "when you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right?" Meghan is also said to have said. "I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know. But I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows.”