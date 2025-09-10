 
Geo News

Royal family shares 'highlights' of Duchess Sophie's Canada visit

Duchess Sophie was presented with purple poppies crocheted by the veterans during her visit

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 10, 2025

Royal family shares highlights of Duchess Sophies Canada visit
Royal family shares 'highlights' of Duchess Sophie's Canada visit

The British royal family has shared the ‘highlights’ of Duchess Sophie’s Canada visit amid Prince Harry’s trip to UK.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.

The palace took to Instagram and shared the highlights with her photos.

It said, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Alberta in Canada this week!

“Highlights of the visit included attending the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament, of which The Duchess is Patron, meeting young people at the Youth Centres of Calgary, and joining riders and volunteers at the therapeutic riding charity Opening Gaits.”

Sophie also spent time with representatives from Canadian Indigenous communities, veterans, and learnt about the life-changing role of service dogs with the charity PADS.

The Duchess met with Vice-Regal Representatives and, while in Edmonton, the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

The royal family concludes, “Thank you, Canada, for such a warm welcome and for sharing so much wonderful horsemanship, music and culture.”


Prince Harry gets honest about his feelings since becoming dad
Prince Harry gets honest about his feelings since becoming dad
Prince Harry raises ‘suspicion' with UK return, says expert
Prince Harry raises ‘suspicion' with UK return, says expert
Prince Harry proves nothing has changed since royal exit
Prince Harry proves nothing has changed since royal exit
Prince William certain peace with Harry is a no-go zone
Prince William certain peace with Harry is a no-go zone
Meghan Markle cherishes Prince Harry UK trip with new Instagram clip: Photo
Meghan Markle cherishes Prince Harry UK trip with new Instagram clip: Photo
Prince Harry knows he ‘went too far,' wants old Brit love
Prince Harry knows he ‘went too far,' wants old Brit love
King Charles given just two years to live?
King Charles given just two years to live?
Prince Harry is like King Charles ‘more than he knows,' says insider
Prince Harry is like King Charles ‘more than he knows,' says insider