Royal family shares 'highlights' of Duchess Sophie's Canada visit

The British royal family has shared the ‘highlights’ of Duchess Sophie’s Canada visit amid Prince Harry’s trip to UK.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.

The palace took to Instagram and shared the highlights with her photos.

It said, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Alberta in Canada this week!

“Highlights of the visit included attending the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament, of which The Duchess is Patron, meeting young people at the Youth Centres of Calgary, and joining riders and volunteers at the therapeutic riding charity Opening Gaits.”

Sophie also spent time with representatives from Canadian Indigenous communities, veterans, and learnt about the life-changing role of service dogs with the charity PADS.

The Duchess met with Vice-Regal Representatives and, while in Edmonton, the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

The royal family concludes, “Thank you, Canada, for such a warm welcome and for sharing so much wonderful horsemanship, music and culture.”



