King Charles's first three years on throne marred by major challenges

King Charles’s reign overshadowed by family drama, health battles

King Charles III has faced extraordinary bad luck early during the first three years of his reign, including a cancer diagnosis and ongoing family challenges, a royal expert has claimed.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch reign was overshadowed by two family dramas, the rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

Speaking with The Express, the expert explained that the Sussexes’ media presence takes away the attention from positive royal news, despite benefiting their own public image.

On the anniversary of Charles’ ascension to the crown, Fitzwilliams said, “There is no doubt his reign has, apart from ill health, been beset by two problems: that of Harry and Meghan, though less so recently, but the rift remains deep, and that of Andrew."

“This may enhance the value of their brand, but also means they overshadow so much royal news which could be positive,” he added.

King Charles “has had the most extraordinary bad luck to be battling cancer so early,” he further commented.