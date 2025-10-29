Kate Middleton ‘deeply disappointed' as Andrew, Fergie refuse to quit Royal Lodge

Kate Middleton heartbroken as Royal Lodge drama threatens royal progress

Kate Middleton has had enough of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s controversies, as the Princess of Wales feels her hard work is being undone by their scandals.

According to Heat Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales are urging the former Duke and Duchess of York to vacate Royal Lodge, hoping to distance the monarchy from their ongoing drama.

The couple believe Andrew’s continued residence gives him an unwanted profile within the royal family which undermines their efforts to modernise and protect the institution’s reputation.

Kate and William “believe Andrew living there still gives him an unwelcome prominence within the family,” the insider said of the “disgraced” royal’s residence at Royal Lodge.

The Princess of Wales said to be disappointed and hurt, feels each new scandal threatens the progress she and William have made in rebuilding public trust.

“After everything they’ve built – their family life, their public trust – she can’t bear to see the institution dragged backwards and refuses to let Andrew ruin everything,” they added.

“When these fresh controversies resurfaced, the disappointment was palpable. Kate doesn’t do drama, and she’s heartbroken when others invite it,” they added.

The insider further noted that Kate’s “instinct has always been to protect her children, her husband, and the institution they’ve both worked so hard to rebuild.”

“Her determination to hold everyone together remains unshaken. She’ll simply step up and take control.

“Kate’s done trying to mend things and William is right beside her. She’s had enough of the chaos. They are united in their vision – it’s about streamlining, modernising, and setting boundaries.

“They’re not acting out of anger. They’re doing it to safeguard the monarchy for their children.”