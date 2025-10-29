 
Geo News

Beatrice, Eugenie face awkward festive season amid Andrew, Fergie scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie distressed by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein connections

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 29, 2025

Beatrice, Eugenie fear being frozen out of royal family over parents’ actions
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be struggling with the fallout from their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing controversies.

While the sisters are expected to retain their royal titles and may still attend Christmas at Sandringham, an insider told Closer Magazine that they are upset about their parents’ past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per the report, Beatrice and Eugenie fear being distanced from the royal family as their parents negotiate to leave Royal Lodge in exchange of two homes.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are very upset. They’ll always love their parents, but processing the fact they were so friendly with Epstein is difficult,” the insider said.

They added that the sisters “feel there’s a serious threat they’ll eventually be frozen out of the royal fold. It’d be awkward to attend family functions without their parents.”

“It’s shaping up to be a miserable Christmas – even now, there’s an ominous sense that even more scandal is just around the corner.”

