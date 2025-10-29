Sarah Ferguson feels trapped at Royal Lodge as tensions with Prince Andrew grow

Sarah Ferguson desperate to leave Royal Lodge as Prince Andrew resists eviction

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are under growing pressure to leave Royal Lodge, the Windsor home they have shared since 2004.

The former Duke of York paid £1 million for a 75-year lease and now he could receive about £558,000 if he gives up the property.

However, a source told Closer Magazine that the “disgraced” royal is is refusing to move as he feels unfairly treated despite the risk of eviction.

Meanwhile, Fergie is said to be struggling with the situation and considering leaving temporarily to find some peace.

“Andrew’s digging his heels in. Eviction would cost the crown a considerable severance fee – but it’s not about money. Andrew doesn’t think he’s deserving of such harsh treatment," the insider said.

On the other hand, Ferguson is "desperate to get away," they added. "Moving out of Royal Lodge is increasingly appealing – if only temporarily – so she can regroup."

"Much of her life has been spent worrying about Andrew and maintaining their united front, but it feels futile now – they’re perceived as a toxic combo.

"The royals want nothing to do with them and it’s a lonely, expensive existence. She’s very lost – fighting with Andrew makes things even more miserable.

"As eviction seems only a matter of time, it’s hard to fathom where they’ll go afterwards. They can’t earn income at this point – they’re both completely disgraced."