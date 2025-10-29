Prince Andrew's belief against King Charles grows: ‘There's a secret plot'

Prince Andrew believes King Charles has ulterior motives: Inside

Prince Andrew believes his older brother King Charles has ulterior motives at play

Prince Andrew seems to have utterly convinced himself of the fact that King Charles has ulterior motives related to his removal.

For those unversed, it relates to his removal from the 30-bedroom mansion he has enjoyed since his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 2003.

The property is on a 75-year lease, and is come to belief that he is being forced into a ‘behind-the-scenes power play’.

According to a report by RadarOnline, “Andrew is utterly fixated on the idea that there's more to this than meets the eye.”

Because “he's convinced Charles wants him out so Camilla can move in, believing the King is quietly arranging things to ensure she's comfortable if he passes first.”

Furthermore, “the comparison to the Queen Mother's setup has really stuck in his mind – he won't let it go.”

A similar comment has been shared by a friend as well who says “he keeps saying it's only a matter of time before Charles takes Royal Lodge for Camilla. He feels boxed in – like the walls are closing in on him and he's being forced out of the one place that still feels like his.”