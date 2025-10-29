Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at war as Epstein scandal tears them apart

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at breaking point as Epstein scandal resurface

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are said to be turning against each other as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal resurfaces.

According to Closer Magazine, tensions between the former Duke and Duchess of York, who still live together despite divorcing in 1996, have reached breaking point.

A royal insider shared with the publication that they blame each other regarding their ties to disgraced financier Epstein.

The source said that Fergie believes Andrew pushed her to seek Epstein’s financial help, while he accuses her of reckless spending.

“Sarah and Andrew are turning on each other,” the insider said. “She believes Andrew pushed her to reach out to Jeffrey Epstein for financial help, and she’s paying the price for his mistakes.”

“Andrew denies that, and says Sarah always lived beyond her means,” the insider revealed, adding that their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “are mortified by the constant headlines.”

“It’s a high-stress, high- stakes situation,” they continued. “Sarah won’t take all this without putting up a fight.”

“As it stands, she’s blaming Andrew – and the feeling is that she could resort to exposing new and potentially horrific details to save her own skin.”