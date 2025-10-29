 
Geo News

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at war as Epstein scandal tears them apart

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘turning on each other’ amid deepening royal scandal

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 29, 2025

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at breaking point as Epstein scandal resurface

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are said to be turning against each other as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal resurfaces.

According to Closer Magazine, tensions between the former Duke and Duchess of York, who still live together despite divorcing in 1996, have reached breaking point.

Advertisement

A royal insider shared with the publication that they blame each other regarding their ties to disgraced financier Epstein.

The source said that Fergie believes Andrew pushed her to seek Epstein’s financial help, while he accuses her of reckless spending.

“Sarah and Andrew are turning on each other,” the insider said. “She believes Andrew pushed her to reach out to Jeffrey Epstein for financial help, and she’s paying the price for his mistakes.”

“Andrew denies that, and says Sarah always lived beyond her means,” the insider revealed, adding that their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “are mortified by the constant headlines.”

“It’s a high-stress, high- stakes situation,” they continued. “Sarah won’t take all this without putting up a fight.”

“As it stands, she’s blaming Andrew – and the feeling is that she could resort to exposing new and potentially horrific details to save her own skin.”

Advertisement
Kate Middleton pushes for modern monarchy free from Andrew controversies
Kate Middleton pushes for modern monarchy free from Andrew controversies
King Charles must act as pressure mounts to exile Prince Andrew
King Charles must act as pressure mounts to exile Prince Andrew
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for sporty date night at World Series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for sporty date night at World Series
King Charles, Prince Andrew are butting heads over The Royal Lodge
King Charles, Prince Andrew are butting heads over The Royal Lodge
Meghan Markle gives nod to ‘English soil' with her new candle
Meghan Markle gives nod to ‘English soil' with her new candle
Kate Middleton fears Andrew's actions could hurt her children
Kate Middleton fears Andrew's actions could hurt her children
Meghan Markle accused of ripping off customers with 'dreamy branding'
Meghan Markle accused of ripping off customers with 'dreamy branding'
Prince Harry future plans 'unacceptable' for Meghan Markle, says insider
Prince Harry future plans 'unacceptable' for Meghan Markle, says insider