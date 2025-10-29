The Palace addresses claims they had a hand in prompting Prince Andrew's behavior

The Palace releases a statement on Prince Andrew family drama

Kensington Palace has finally clarified where they stand on the who situation surrounding Prince Andrew’s daughters specifically.

For those unversed, its just been revealed that the former Duke finally agreed to give up the Royal Lodge, and there were claims Prince William threatened Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s titles to make this happen.

However, now Kensington Palace has weighed in with what really happened.

The comment has been made to The Mirror and reveals whether there was any comment made where the Prince of Wales said he would “re-examine” the sisters’ titles.

Prince Andrew’s interviewer from his Newsnight chat Emily Maitlis is the one who revealed this. According to the report, “even though Kensington Palace has said no meeting between William and his cousins, the princesses, took place.”

Prince Andrew relinquished his right to use his titles and honours publically just last week.

His statement via Buckingham Palace reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”