King Charles health update amid Prince Andrew scandal revealed

Insiders have revealed the impact of Prince Andrew’s scandal to King Charles health.

The StyleCaster, citing the sources, reported that King Charles is “physically sick with worry” over Prince Andrew’s latest scandal.

The close confidants further claimed there’s concern that King Charles cancer treatment has left him “too frail” to deal with this new crisis, with sources saying: “It’s going to kill him.”

Over Prince Andrew crisis, “The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It’s placing enormous strain on him.”

King Charles is doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the “constant stress is really affecting his health,” the insider tells the outlet.

There are also claims that things with the former Duke of York could get worse.

“The King feels boxed in – he can’t simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew’s behavior keeps casting a shadow over everything he’s trying to restore within the monarchy.”

Moreover, there are also reports “Right now William is piling on the pressure for his father to be decisive and consistent before he misses his chance.”