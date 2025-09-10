Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion

Public delivers surprise verdict on possible Prince Harry, William meeting

Prince Harry arrived in the UK earlier this week for a four-day visit filled with charity events and public appearances.

The Duke of Sussex’s return has led to speculation about whether he might meet with his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William.

However, a poll by The Express shows that most readers are not in favour of a reunion between the feuding brothers.

About 90 percent said William should not meet Harry during this trip, while only 9 percent supported the idea. Just over 1 percent were unsure.

This comes after a royal expert claimed that William would ban Harry from travelling to the UK after taking over the throne from King Charles.

According to Daily Mail, royal commentator Amanda Platell claimed that the Prince of Wales holds strong feelings of dislike about his brother unlike King Charles.

She said that unlike King Charles, William "can never – and should never – forget the betrayal inflicted on him by his younger brother.”

After becoming the King, Harry’s trips to the UK will likely be "rare or non-existent,” Platell made a shocking claim.

Speaking about how William scheduled back-to-back royal engagements during the same days as Harry’s UK visit, she said, "Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he had wanted to.”