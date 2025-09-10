 
Geo News

Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion

Prince Harry returns to the UK with hopes of reunion with King Charles, Prince William, suggest reports

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Public delivers surprise verdict on possible Prince Harry, William meeting
Public delivers surprise verdict on possible Prince Harry, William meeting

Prince Harry arrived in the UK earlier this week for a four-day visit filled with charity events and public appearances.

The Duke of Sussex’s return has led to speculation about whether he might meet with his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William.

However, a poll by The Express shows that most readers are not in favour of a reunion between the feuding brothers.

About 90 percent said William should not meet Harry during this trip, while only 9 percent supported the idea. Just over 1 percent were unsure.

This comes after a royal expert claimed that William would ban Harry from travelling to the UK after taking over the throne from King Charles.

According to Daily Mail, royal commentator Amanda Platell claimed that the Prince of Wales holds strong feelings of dislike about his brother unlike King Charles.

She said that unlike King Charles, William "can never – and should never – forget the betrayal inflicted on him by his younger brother.”

After becoming the King, Harry’s trips to the UK will likely be "rare or non-existent,” Platell made a shocking claim.

Speaking about how William scheduled back-to-back royal engagements during the same days as Harry’s UK visit, she said, "Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he had wanted to.”

Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke video
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out video
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles video
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William