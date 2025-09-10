 
Kate Middleton risks Prince William's anger seeking out Prince Harry

Kate Middleton makes a move toward Prince Harry that risks upsetting Prince William completely

Web Desk
September 10, 2025

Kate Middleton makes a move that goes against Prince William
Kate Middleton is risking her husband’s wrath by moving forward with one decision, that may spell reconciliation with Prince Harry.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to the princess.

While speaking to RadarOnline the source claimed, “Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud,” at the moment.

And her decisions has “torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation – her kids or their cousins – to be carrying this on their shoulders.”

“She’s convinced a face-to-face with Harry – who she hears has been dropping hints about wanting to return home for a while now – will make a difference.”

“Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family,” the insider concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Prince Harry is in the UK to attend a number of charity events, the biggest of them being the WellChild awards. 

