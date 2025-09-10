Kate Moss starts to worry those closest to her: ‘Its heartbreaking'

Kate Moss gears up to close a chapter in her life

An insider has just come forward with some heartbreaking news regarding Kate Moss.

The source in question spoke to RadarOnline and explained that the model seems to be having it incredibly rough.

For those unversed the star had given up alcohol sometime in 2018, but recently, at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London, this July she was seen partying it up. Prior to this she was seen at Glastonbury festival too.

Another instance where she was papped was in Ibiza with her daughter Lila, 22.

According to the outlet, all this comes right around the time her own wellness brand Cosmoss collapsed, as well as her long-time partner and her called it quits.

All this has led the source to say, “Kate really gave sobriety her best shot, but she seems to think that chapter has closed. She's chasing the carefree nights out she used to love, but the reality is she's not in her twenties anymore, and those close to her are deeply concerned.”

A separate pal also came forward to reveal, “she believes she can slide back into drinking and late nights without any consequences, but that's rarely the case.”

Because among her inner circle, “there's real concern it could spiral fast if she doesn't pull back – some even worry she's partying her way toward serious trouble.”

A third confidant also noted, “for a long time, everyone believed Kate had changed her ways and moved past the chaos. But the yoga and mindfulness have all but disappeared. Those close to her are pushing her to either return to wellness or find some kind of spiritual support, but she's refusing to listen.”

Per a separate source that prefers to remain anonymous, “Kate thinks she's put in years of relentless effort, giving up rest and comfort while facing nonstop pressure to look perfect. Now she feels it's finally her turn to enjoy herself, regardless of what others say.”