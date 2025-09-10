Ozzy Osbourne honors late guitarist Randy Rhoads in new docuseries

Ozzy Osbourne remembered his late friend and bandmate Randy Rhoads in the new Hulu docuseries Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal, premiering on September 22.

In People's exclusive first look at the trailer, Osbourne reflects on the guitarist, who died in a plane crash in 1982 at just 25 years old.

In regards to this, the Black Sabbath frontman said in archival footage, “He was the first guy that came into my life and gave me hope."

Sharon Osbourne added, “Randy was a gift from God. He pulled the best out of Ozzy.”

Moreover, the eight-part series explores some of the most significant, and often tragic, stories in heavy metal history.

In addition to Rhoads’ legacy, episodes will revisit the lawsuit against Judas Priest over an alleged link to suicide, the killing of NME’s Kurt Struebing’s mother, and the onstage murder of Dimebag Darrell in 2004.

As per the outlet, executive producers Jason Eisener and Evan Husney say the goal is to challenge stereotypes about the genre.

They explained, “Metal is often reduced to clichés, but we wanted to show its true breadth. The music is incredibly multifaceted — both musically and stylistically.”

As per the publication, the series also features interviews with musicians including Pantera’s Rex Brown and Nikan “Siyanor” Khosravi of Confess, who describe metal as cathartic and transformative.

Furthermore, Sharon Osbourne reminded viewers of the industry’s darker side, saying, “You don’t know how ugly this business can be.”

Despite its tragedies, the documentary is about the enduring spirit of the genre.

As Sharon concluded in the trailer, “Music is something that doesn’t die. After we’ve gone, it will live on.”