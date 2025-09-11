 
Prince Harry spills beans on King Charles tea meet in London

Princess Harry talks about his long due meeting with estranged father, King Charles

Eleen Bukhari
September 11, 2025

Prince Harry has revealed that he has officially met King Charles amid conjecture over peace talks.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London and originally arrived for Well Child Awards, sat across his father today during afternoon tea at Clarence House.

This comes as His Majesty was spotted leaving Scotland this morning and cut short his summer trip for the Duke of Sussex.

Harry's admission of meeting King Charles came during his attenance at an Invictus Games reception at the The Gherkin.

The Duke, who was supposed to arrive at the venue at 6.45pm, got delayed due to meeting with father and instead turned up at 7.24pm.

When asked how his father is doing, Harry responded; “Yes he’s great, thank you,”

He also made his guests laugh when he said: “I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered – which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin.”

The father-son meeting was reportedly held at Clarence House at around 3.45pm.


