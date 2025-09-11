King Charles' cancer forces a painful reminder onto him

King Charles’ cancer has been taking a toll: ‘He’s too frail’

Amid King Charles’ cancer treatment and his visit with his son, Prince Harry, at Clarence House, a reminder has been issued by editor Tom Skyes.

He shared all this in a piece for The Daily Beast, and the piece claims, “Charles is king, but not all-powerful,” anymore.

For those unversed, this comes in response to Prince Harry’s comments made during the WellChild Awards, where he spoke to 17-year-old Declan Bitmead about his brother and how ‘challenging’ they can be.

Social media soon erupted with claims that Prince Harry was shading his older brother with that comment.

But prior to his meeting even taking place, the expert noted that King Charles’ decision to meet his son is not impacted by ‘paternal instincts’ alone because there are Palace politics involved.

“Every decision is a balancing act, and at this moment, with Charles looking increasingly frail as he battles cancer, the heir’s voice matters,” the expert wrote.

And “Harry, meanwhile, is caught in a limbo of his own making. He wanted out of the institution, but not out of its aura. He wanted independence but still to play a public role.”

Hence “the paradox of his British comeback is that even when he gives, many see only what he has taken away,” Mr Skyes concluded by saying.