 
Geo News

King Charles' cancer forces a painful reminder onto him

King Charles is currently battling a disease that is making it clear he’s ‘not all powerful’, a verdict has dropped

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

King Charles’ cancer has been taking a toll: ‘He’s too frail’
King Charles’ cancer has been taking a toll: ‘He’s too frail’

Amid King Charles’ cancer treatment and his visit with his son, Prince Harry, at Clarence House, a reminder has been issued by editor Tom Skyes.

He shared all this in a piece for The Daily Beast, and the piece claims, “Charles is king, but not all-powerful,” anymore.

For those unversed, this comes in response to Prince Harry’s comments made during the WellChild Awards, where he spoke to 17-year-old Declan Bitmead about his brother and how ‘challenging’ they can be.

Social media soon erupted with claims that Prince Harry was shading his older brother with that comment.

But prior to his meeting even taking place, the expert noted that King Charles’ decision to meet his son is not impacted by ‘paternal instincts’ alone because there are Palace politics involved.

“Every decision is a balancing act, and at this moment, with Charles looking increasingly frail as he battles cancer, the heir’s voice matters,” the expert wrote.

And “Harry, meanwhile, is caught in a limbo of his own making. He wanted out of the institution, but not out of its aura. He wanted independence but still to play a public role.”

Hence “the paradox of his British comeback is that even when he gives, many see only what he has taken away,” Mr Skyes concluded by saying. 

Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person' video
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person'
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting
In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting
Samantha Markle's lawyer Peter Ticktin speaks out after new Meghan Markle hearing
Samantha Markle's lawyer Peter Ticktin speaks out after new Meghan Markle hearing