 
Geo News

Prince William shares his one hope for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William weighs in on the one thing he hopes his kids learn from him

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Prince William gets honest about one thing he hopes George, Charlotte, Louis learn about life
Prince William gets honest about one thing he hopes George, Charlotte, Louis learn about life

The future King of England shared everything during one of his appearances at the youth organization Spiral Skills at The Oasis Village in London.

There, he met with young people playing musical instruments, and according to The Mirror, had a very candid conversation, filled with praise and personal anecdotes.

There he quipped, “that's why you play, and I don't. It's brilliant you guys have clearly done a lot of practicing. You've all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic.”

The prince also tugged at heartstrings by sharing his own feelings about music.

“I wish I started when I was your age,” he told the young people present. But “I couldn't read music so that was my biggest weakness.”

He also listed some of his preferences and added, “I started off playing piano, trumpet, and the drums, and then realized I had to memorize every tune and it just fell away.”

That is why “I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it's crucial, really important,” the royal said near the end, referencing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

Meghan Markle warned over ‘toe curling' work raises debate
Meghan Markle warned over ‘toe curling' work raises debate
Prince Harry spills beans on King Charles tea meet in London
Prince Harry spills beans on King Charles tea meet in London
Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person' video
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person'
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift