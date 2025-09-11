Prince William shares his one hope for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William gets honest about one thing he hopes George, Charlotte, Louis learn about life

The future King of England shared everything during one of his appearances at the youth organization Spiral Skills at The Oasis Village in London.

There, he met with young people playing musical instruments, and according to The Mirror, had a very candid conversation, filled with praise and personal anecdotes.

There he quipped, “that's why you play, and I don't. It's brilliant you guys have clearly done a lot of practicing. You've all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic.”

The prince also tugged at heartstrings by sharing his own feelings about music.

“I wish I started when I was your age,” he told the young people present. But “I couldn't read music so that was my biggest weakness.”

He also listed some of his preferences and added, “I started off playing piano, trumpet, and the drums, and then realized I had to memorize every tune and it just fell away.”

That is why “I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it's crucial, really important,” the royal said near the end, referencing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.