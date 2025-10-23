Taylor Swift hit with serious 'copyright theft' claim

Taylor Swift faces major legal trouble after 'Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift has been hit with major legal blow!

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, it was reported that a Florida-based self-published poet Kimberly Marasco has made a shocking claim.

Advertisement

The author has previously claimed that Swift has copied her poems for her hit tracks.

Now, she filed a second amended complaint on October 14, alleging that 11 of the Life of a Showgirl star's tracks and introductory text of her The Tortured Poets Department is similar to her own "personal memoirs, poetry and other art," published between 2017 and 2019, according to Star Magazine.

As per Marasco, Swift copied a "rigged-race metaphor” in The Man, and “asylum-like imagery” and “rare historical references to Nellie Bly” in her track Fortnight. Moreover, the compared love to the sky in Illicit Affairs.

Marasco claimed that the sky imagery is "deeply personal, rooted in her experiences as a flight attendant.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kimberly Marasco filed her first complaint against Taylor Swift last year, but it was dismissed on September 29.