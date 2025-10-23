Scott Cooper says Bruce Springsteen 'moved my family' into his house during LA wildfires

Scott Cooper shows hidden side of Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen helped the director of his biographical musical drama, Scott Cooper, after the Los Angeles wildfire.

For those unaware, a series of 14 destructive wildfires affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County in California from January 7 through 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Cooper was among those who suffered a great loss in the wildfires and he had to turn to Bruce for help while making Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Just before the production began on the forthcoming film, the 55-year-old American filmmaker and former actor’s father, James, passed away, while during the final days of production, the Jeremy Allen White-led film director and his family lost their residence in devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Hostiles director said of Bruce, "He moved my family into his home when our house burned. My daughter Stella, who was learning guitar when her guitar burned — Bruce promptly sent her one of his. That's who Bruce Springsteen is.”

He added, "To move my family and me into his house while we got on our feet, it brings a special resonance to this movie, which is why it's so hard to put it out into the world."

"It was an incredibly painful movie; I guess, even though I wrote it and directed it and produced it, it doesn't really feel like my movie," Cooper, who shares his daughters Ava and Stella with wife Jocelyne, noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on October 24, 2025.