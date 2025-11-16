Prince William's behavior towards desperate Prince Harry exposes big woes

Prince Harry is currently struggling in desperation with his brother Prince William

Prince William is currently making everything hard for his younger brother, its being said by well placed sources.

The insider in question that exposed this growing woe of the Duke has shared everything with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Harry has been chipping away at his brother for months, sending olive branches galore and hoping he’ll come to the negotiating table to at least iron out a compromise that would see some type of truce.”

But his brother “William continues to turn him down flat,” according to the source.

“He’s got no interest in breaking bread with Harry, let alone forgiving him, and that’s even with Kate in his ear as well as his father.”

His approach to Prince Harry is similar to that of Andrew who is said to have been fuming after learning of his role in prompting King Charles to finally put his foot down.

According to the same insider, “Prince William can’t stand his uncle Andrew [either] and would love to see him booted from the royal household for good”.

Furthermore “it’s common knowledge that Harry and Meghan will probably lose their titles once William becomes King, so the only thing they can do is pray for a miracle. They’re very frightened and saying it’s like this Sword of Damocles that’s constantly hanging over their heads.”

However, with King Charles’ battle against cancer taking up a major chunk of his time, in between his full engagement diary, the source concluded by warning, “Most people within the palace will tell you that William is now pretty well running the show and he’s doing it with a very heavy hand.”