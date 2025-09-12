Princess Diana ‘city girl' habits made her dread Royals 

 
September 12, 2025

Princess Diana did not enjoy the Royal Family tradition associated to Balmoral.

The former Princess of Wales was seemingly disgusted by summer hunting done by Queen Elizabeth II and the family.

Former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, in his book, The Royal Insider: My Life with The Queen, The King and Princess Diana, sheds light on the mother-to-two’s opinion over hunting.

He says: “Diana was a city girl. She disliked country pursuits: horses, shooting, mud and particularly hunting, which she thought was barbaric. But she tried so hard to please her husband.”

Burrell writes: “I remember her returning from her first stalking party at Balmoral. She hated every moment of it: watching the deer's belly being slit with the entrails coming out and the ritual blood smeared on her face.”

He notes: “She lived in the real world,” before continuing: “She lived in a world with homelessness, HIV and AIDS, and landmines. They didn’t fit into the walls of Balmoral Castle.”

