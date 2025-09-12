 
Channing Tatum marks major relationship milestone with girlfriend Inka Williams

The actor was first linked with the 26-year-old Australian model back in February

September 12, 2025

Channing Tatum goes public with girlfriend Inka Williams after Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum goes public with girlfriend Inka Williams after Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum made red carpet debut with girlfriend Inka Williams after amicably parting ways with ex Zoe Kravitz.

On Tuesday, September 9, the Blink Twice actor stepped out for the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Los Angeles with daughter Everly.

The 26-year-old Australian model also walked down the red carpet along with the father-daughter duo to support Tatum, who is voicing the character Keizo in the English dub of the Japanese animated movie.

The 45-year-old actor gushed over the Japanese Demon Slayer franchise, sharing with People that it "is very important" to him and his 12-year-old daughter.

He also noted that he gained some "cool dad points" for taking over the voice role in the animated movie.

Tatum and Williams' red carpet debut came after the film producer wished his new girlfriend a happy birthday on the same day.

The pair made their relationship Instagram public back in April when Williams posted a sweet post for Tatum on his 45th birthday.

The pair reportedly began dating months after Tatum parted ways from his ex fiancee Kravitz in October 2024.

He shares daughter Everly with ex wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan, who tied the knot in 2018, finalized divorce in September 2024.

