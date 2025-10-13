 
How Kate Middleton used ‘spatial ways' to stay away from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton made a choice to stay away from drama surrounding the Sussexes

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 13, 2025

Kate Middleton deliberately chose peace as she joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a reunion.

The Princess of Wales, who attended a walkout in Windsor upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, kept her engagement limited to focus on Her Majesty.

Speaking about her body language on the day, expert Judi James tells Daily Mail: “Kate appeared to use spatial behaviour and distancing to make her own point about group dynamics and a lack of desire to turn an homage to a dearly-loved Queen into a soap-style drama."

Judi continued, "her body language suggested a very focused future Queen wanting to pay her respects to a late Queen with the kind of decisive firmness and resolve that Elizabeth II was famous for."

Expert Robert Jobson later revealed that Kate felt the walkabout was "one of the hardest things she ever had to do".

