Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling to navigate new Hollywood reality

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry no longer top picks in Hollywood: Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly losing their appeal in Hollywood, with insiders saying the couple is no longer as in-demand as they once were.

A publicist recently shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “the hottest tickets in town” when they first arrived in the US following royal exit.

However, interest in the couple has faded due to ongoing drama regarding their rift with the royal family, the insider added.

"When they first arrived, Meghan and Harry were the hottest tickets in town – everyone wanted to be seen with them. But the mood shifted,” they said.

The insider added, “The endless drama, the interviews, the royal rifts – people got tired. Now, if you're an A-lister, being associated with them feels risky. It's not good PR."

Speaking with Radar Online, a source claimed that Meghan’s team at talent agency WME has struggled to book appearances with big names like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, despite trying every possible angle.

"They're trying every angle, but the truth is people are saying no – or just not replying," the source said. "It's been humbling for her."

They added, "They like to say it's because they live quietly in Montecito. But everyone in Hollywood knows that's not the real reason.

“The truth is, the shine's worn off. No one wants to get caught up in Meghan's dramas anymore."