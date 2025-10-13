Prince Harry saddened as Diana's death used to attack Meghan again

Prince Harry ‘hurt’ by reaction to Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week post

Prince Harry is said to be feeling upset but not surprised after Meghan Markle faced criticism for a video she shared during her recent trip to Paris.

The Duchess of Sussex attended Paris Fashion Week alone and posted a clip showing her passing by several landmarks, including the Pont de l’Alma bridge, near the tunnel where Princess Diana died in 1997.

After the video was released, social media users called the video insensitive and attacked her for disrespecting the former Princess of Wales.

Later, sources close to the Duchess shard that Meghan didn’t realize how close she was to the location.

However, the backlash has left Harry upset that people are using his late mom to attack his wife.

Speaking with Mail on Sunday, a friend of the couple said that “was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with.

“[Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel. The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry.

“He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked."