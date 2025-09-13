William Shatner plans to remarry his ex-wife at 94: 'Didn't have a choice'

Source says William Shatner 'didn't have much of a choice' at THIS age

William Shatner is said to be planning a small ceremony to recommit to his fourth wife, Elizabeth Martin, after she was spotted with a big ring.

According to Radar Online, the 94-year-old Canadian actor has been avoiding the talk of wedding his fourth wife, Elizabeth, but his friends persuaded him to change his mind after she was seen flaunting a gleaming band and ring on the ring finger.

For those unaware, Shatner first tied the knot with Gloria Rand in 1956 and they annulled their marriage in 1969. His second marriage was with Marcy Lafferty in 1973, but it ended in 1996. In 1997, he wed Nerine Kidd and parted ways in 1999.

In 2001, Shatner tied the knot with Elizabeth and after almost 18 years, they decided to get divorced in 2019, which was finalised in 2020.

The insider told the outlet, "Bill may have talked about how he's not going to remarry Elizabeth, but it looks like things have changed. She's walking around with a huge rock and talk in their circle is they will quietly say the vows behind closed doors."

In 2024, The Twilight Zone star revealed they had reunited and were living together. Their recent public outing was on August 11 as they headed out to have dinner in North Hollywood.

Notably, the representative of Shatner dismissed such claims but the insider urged, "Apparently, they're planning a private, intimate ceremony where he'll recommit himself to her," adding he "didn't have much of a choice."

"He really feels it was unnecessary, but Elizabeth wasn't comfortable with the status quo, and he wants her to be happy," they stated.

"She's his rock and vice versa, and everyone is pleased he seems to want to do the right thing by marrying her all over again. He really does love her,” the source said.