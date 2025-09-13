Sheinelle Jones thanks fans in emotional clip after TODAY comeback

TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones is back to work nearly four months after the death of her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 37-year-old TV host posted a clip in which she thanked her fans for their support during her first week back on TODAY.

"I just wanted to thank you," she said. "I just want you to know that I read everything and all of your comments. You pray for me, and I’m praying for you."

Sheinelle further said, "I really underestimated the amount of stuff that we’re all holding, so thank you for holding mine with care."

"I’m saying thank you on behalf of myself and the kids. I know they see it. They’re old enough now, they’re on social, and you guys have been so kind to me and to them and I love you for that," the mother of three continued.

"I hope you have a great weekend and thank you for holding me up this week," she added.

Talking about her return to TODAY, Sheinelle said, "I love doing the show, and I'm relieved that I love doing it. It makes me happy. I love being with my friends, I love the guests that come on, I just love it so much."

"It's kind of like my happy place more than I realized even," she added.

For those unversed, Sheinelle's husband, Uche Ojeh, died of brain cancer in May, 2025. He was 45.