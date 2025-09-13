Sharon Osbourne shares special message for fans following Ozzy's death

Sharon Osbourne gives fans a shoutout for 'otherworldly love’ after Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne just shared words of gratitude for her fans for the support she received online following the death of her husband Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 76, died on July 22 from a reported heart attack, just weeks after his farewell concert with the band in Birmingham.

In an Instagram post featuring a video of her falconry session with daughter Kelly, the matriarch said tributes had carried her “through many nights.”

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media," the former X Factor judge, Sharon, 72, began.

She went on to explain that every message and comment has mattered. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights."

Sharon said sharing the falconry moment felt symbolic. "Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them."

It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

Closing her post, Sharon told fans, “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

In July, crowds lined Birmingham’s streets to pay their respects as Ozzy’s funeral cortege passed through the city.