Vernon Kay hits back at age critics over nightclub visits

Vernon Kay has dismissed criticism that he is "too old" to be going to nightclubs, insisting age should not dictate where people choose to enjoy music and social life.

The 51-year-old radio presenter and longtime DJ said it “winds him up” when people suggest he should stop clubbing now that he is in his fifties.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV magazine, he said, “It gets my back up when people say, ‘You’re 50 and you still go to clubs?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I do.’ That’s where the life force of all generations is at.”

Kay, who has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since 2003, often enjoys nights out with his eldest daughter Phoebe even joining her at Ibiza clubs.

According to Daily Mail, Phoebe has described her father as her “best mate.”

The couple, who also share 16-year-old daughter Amber, have previously spoken about their unique parenting style.

Kay revealed that he and Daly alternate between playing the “good cop” and “bad cop” roles to keep their daughters “on their toes.”

Daly continues to be celebrated for her youthful looks after more than two decades on screen.

She credits yoga, swimming, and an active fitness routine for her health and well-being, rather than strict dieting.