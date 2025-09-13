Did Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split due to cheating? Source spills

Real reason Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s split wasn’t a result of cheating, per an insider.

“There was no cheating at all during the course of their five-and-a-half-year relationship,” an insider from their inner circle told Us Weekly.

“They were very loyal to each other. Any online speculation that suggests otherwise is ridiculous,” added the mole.

Reports of the couple’s breakup emerged on Thursday, September 11.

The end of their engagement came as a shock as Nina had shared a series of photos from their summer vacation and they included Shaun.

The couple were first linked in 2020 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that their Instagram photos from a trip seemed to be similar.

Their relationship was confirmed in April that year. The Olympic snowboarder popped the question in October 2024 and The Vampire Dairies star said yes.

“Nina was totally surprised and they’re both wildly happy,” a mole said at the time.

Since then, they shared their loved-up moments on social media while traveling the world.

Among the most recent posts, Nina raised eyebrows with a lip-sync video where she said, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear, in case they want to kiss my a**."

The audio continued, "What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew."