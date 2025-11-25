Sarah Ferguson's final stand: Fergie to break silence as departure looms

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have decided t live seprate lives away from the UK as the former couple cannot escap scrutiny at royal soil.

The former Duchess will soon break her silence to reveal her future plans before leaving Britain for her new residence in Portugal.

A source close to the mother-of-two has claimed that 'Fergie will not escape quietly she will surely address her people.'

'She's even preparing to face the media as she can't live an exiled life forever,' they added.

Her narrative may help her rebuild her public image, which has been saverely damaged by ntense scrutiny and criticism after the email leak.

The insider went on: 'She's determined to move forward and restore her reputation.'

The exes are seeking a fresh start, away from the pressures of royal life. However, their desitination wwould be separate this time as Fergie is preparing to move to a £3.6m seafront villa in Portugal owned by her daughter Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, Andrew is planning to flee to $13 million Middle East palace amid calls to testify in the US over his Epstein friendship

The exes' decision comes after facing intense media attention and public scrutiny, making it challenging for them to maintain a private life in the UK.

Thare are also reports that teh former duke could temporarily move into a property on the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Fergie will now go it alone and make her own living arrangements.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Phil Dampier wrote in Woman's Day that Ferfie might be thinking to begin a new chapter of life in Australia, where her sister Jane resides.

'Sarah's sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia. Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her, she said.