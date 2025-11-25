 
Geo News

Fergie's final stand: Former Duchess to break silence soon

Sarah Ferguson to speak out before leaving UK

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

November 25, 2025

Sarah Fergusons final stand: Fergie to break silence as departure looms
Sarah Ferguson's final stand: Fergie to break silence as departure looms

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have decided t live seprate lives away from the UK as the former couple cannot escap scrutiny at royal soil.

The former Duchess will soon break her silence to reveal her future plans before leaving Britain for her new residence in Portugal.  

A source close to the mother-of-two has claimed that 'Fergie will not escape quietly she will surely address her people.'

'She's even preparing to face the media as she can't live an exiled life forever,' they added.

Her narrative may help her rebuild her public image, which has been saverely damaged by ntense scrutiny and criticism after the email leak.

The insider went on: 'She's determined to move forward and restore her reputation.'

The exes are seeking a fresh start, away from the pressures of royal life. However, their desitination wwould be separate this time as Fergie is preparing to move to a £3.6m seafront villa in Portugal owned by her daughter Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, Andrew is planning to flee to $13 million Middle East palace amid calls to testify in the US over his Epstein friendship

The exes' decision comes after facing intense media attention and public scrutiny, making it challenging for them to maintain a private life in the UK.

Thare are also reports that teh former duke could temporarily move into a property on the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Fergie will now go it alone and make her own living arrangements.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Phil Dampier wrote in Woman's Day that Ferfie might be thinking to begin a new chapter of life in Australia, where her sister Jane resides.

'Sarah's sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia. Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her, she said.

More From Royals

King Charles is real spirit of Christmas and it comes aged in oak
King Charles is real spirit of Christmas and it comes aged in oak
Prince Harry, Meghan face major problem at Montecito mansion amid UK plans
Prince Harry, Meghan face major problem at Montecito mansion amid UK plans
King Charles makes clever strategy to protect Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles makes clever strategy to protect Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Edward reacts to rare chocolate in Ghana video
Prince Edward reacts to rare chocolate in Ghana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's team speaks to Britons: 'hopeful'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's team speaks to Britons: 'hopeful'
Andrew sets sights on foreign palace
Andrew sets sights on foreign palace
Palace issues statement as Camilla takes on crucial mission after pal's death
Palace issues statement as Camilla takes on crucial mission after pal's death
Sarah Ferguson inches closer to more 'embarrassment' amid Royal Lodge exit
Sarah Ferguson inches closer to more 'embarrassment' amid Royal Lodge exit
Queen Camilla loses ‘scandalous' family friend
Queen Camilla loses ‘scandalous' family friend